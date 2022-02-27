2 days later, Chandu, friends still waiting to be rescued from Chernivtsi bunker

D Surendra Kumar and IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

NELLORE/ONGOLE: Holed up in a bunker for the last two days in Ukraine’s Chernivtsi, Sai Chandu and his friends have been asked by the Indian Embassy officials to reach Hungary, Poland or Romania borders on their own so that they can be brought back to India, Chandu’s father T Parameswar told TNIE.

Chandu, who hails from Sullurpeta town in Nellore district, is a second-year MBBS student at Bukovinian State Medical University and lives in Chernivtsi.

“We have been in constant touch with Chandu for the last two days. He said the situation there is critical and is hiding in a bunker with a few of his friends. We hope that they come back home soon and safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nellore district administration has appealed to parents to submit details of their children studying in the war-torn country, at the local revenue offices. So far, it has received 15 applications from parents of students studying medicine in Ukraine. The administration is also in constant touch with the special cell at AP Bhavan in Delhi for assistance in bringing back the students.

Similarly, 12 youngsters from Chittoor district are reportedly studying medicine in Ukraine universities. Three of them are from Rompicherla, two from Tirupati, three from Madanapalle, and one each from B Kothakota and Chittoor town.

The Chittoor administration has arranged a special desk to assist parents and relatives of people stranded in the Eastern European country. Details of the stranded persons can be submitted to the authorities by calling 107, 08572-242777 and 08572-242753.

District officials in Prakasam have identified 18 youngsters from the district who are stuck in Ukraine amid the conflict. Among them, five are from Ongole and Addanki each, and one each from Chirala, Chinnaganjam, Yerragondapalem, Markapur, Bestavaripeta, CS Puram, and Pamuru.

Y Akhila, a third-year MBBS student in Ukraine from Chirala, spoke to TNIE over phone. “We are hiding in bunkers. We are safe but fear for our lives and want to return home as early as possible.” Also, the district administration has established a toll-free helpline, 1077, to assist the parents and relatives of people caught up in the Ukraine crisis.

“I am a second-year MBBS student at the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University. Here, there is no war situation, but people are very much afraid of airstrikes. Upon hearing a siren, we immediately run to a nearby bunker to hide. People are very cautious and the authorities have ordered to put all lights off at night. I talk to my parents regularly,” Sampangi Kalyan Chakravarthy of Ongole narrated his situation.

