Amarnath alleges graft in MGNREGS works 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader and former minister N Amarnath Reddy Saturday urged Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to stop the alleged misinformation campaign against the previous TDP regime with regard to the MGNREGS works.

Amarnath Reddy demanded that the minister explain why the YSRC government could not prove any of its corruption charges against the TDP despite being in power in the past three years. Peddireddy should check facts before making baseless allegations for deriving political mileage, he said.

Addressing the media here Saturday, the TDP leader challenged the minister to order an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court into alleged frauds that took place in the Jagananna Colonies across the State. Multi-crore MGNREGS funds were looted in the name of levelling the house sites and laying roads.

In place of manual labour, machines were used and false bills were claimed, he alleged. Amarnath alleged that the funds meant for rural employment generation had eventually gone into the pockets of the ruling party MLAs and leaders.

“Peddireddy should give correct accounts for the `26,000-crore MGNREGS funds given by the Centre to AP in the past three years,” he demanded.