Kurnool’s old dump yard to turn into cricket stadium

The dump yard is piled up with 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of garbage.

Published: 27th February 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kurnool Municipal Corporation began ground levelling at Joharapuram old dump yard on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After remaining closed for over a decade,  Joharapuram dump yard in Kurnool city will pave the way for a cricket stadium. The dump yard is piled up with 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of garbage. Kurnool Municipal Corporation authorities have began levelling the 28 acres of land for the stadium.

KMC Commissioner DK Balaji, Additional Commissioner Ramalingeswar, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and others took part in this drive. The project is being taken up by a Hyderabad-based company with an estimated cost of Rs 8.05 crore.

Earlier, at least 250 metric tonnes of waste was dumped on a daily basis in this yard till 2012. With the expansion of residential areas here, the KMC officials established a new dump yard near Gargeyapursm village. However, the waste stock was not shifted from Joharapuram old dump yard.

Foul smell from the dump yard became a cause for concern, resulting in a demand for clearing this yard. Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah said this project has been taken up as part of beautification and making the city clean and green. The Mayor said that they have given top priority to make Kurnool city as a green-clean-beautiful zone.

KMC Commissioner DK Balaji said that they have established a bio mining plant at the old dump yard to clear the total waste. This technology converts the waste into compost pesticide, cement raw material. Large plastic bottles and clothing are excreted in the first stage. The next step is to remove the small-size waste. The waste is then sent to the cement industry. This bio-earth can also be used by farmers as fertiliser in crop fields,  the KMC Commissioner stated.

Bio-mining technology

