Over 3,000 from State trapped in Ukraine

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 300 students from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Ukraine have enrolled themselves with the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, so far, to return to India, AP Overseas Education Coordinator Kumar Annavarapu said.

Kumar told TNIE that approximately 3,000 students from the State are in Ukraine to pursue medicine and post-graduation. Of the total, 800 alone are students at Zaporizhzhya State Medical University (ZSMU) and natives of Krishna, East and West Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

“Several had booked flight tickets to India for Friday, but all flight services were suspended after the attack by Russian forces a day before,” he said

Most of the students were sent to bunkers by authorities concerned in Oleksiivska and the Kyiv university.

“We have asked the Indian Embassy in Kyiv to supply food and other essentials to the students following reports of food shortage. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh is in touch with the students over phone everyday and interacting with them to boost their confidence.”

“So far, the Russian forces haven’t attacked the region surrounding ZSMU, much to the relief of the students. Also, the ZSMU faculty are in touch with the State government and briefs it about the measures being taken to protect the students’’, Kumar said.

Kumar added the Ministry of External Affairs is contemplating shifting the Telugu students to the boundaries on the four sides of Ukraine and then shifting them to India through special flights at the request of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Informing about the registration process, Kumar said the students need to submit their details through the Indian Embassy website--https://www.eoiukraine.gov.in/online-registration-for-indian.php--to come back India. Those enrolled will be given preference by the Embassy while shifting them home, he informed.