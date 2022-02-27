STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Painting a greener future for sparrows

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas said that about two decades ago, the familiar chirping of house sparrows was common in both the urban and rural habitants.

Published: 27th February 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Spoorthi Creative Art School founder Srinivas creating awareness on need to protect birds. (Photo | EPS)

Spoorthi Creative Art School founder Srinivas creating awareness on need to protect birds. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at creating awareness on the need to protect house sparrows, Vijayawada-based Spoorthi Creative Art School has come up with ‘Save Sparrow Online Art Contest’ for the students pursuing between KG and PG in both the Telugu speaking states. 

Spoorthi Creative Art School was founded by Srinivas on April 15, 2005, with a motto of renaissance in the field of art and promoting art and culture. Srinivas has two-and-a-half decades’ experience as an arts teacher. 

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas said that about two decades ago, the familiar chirping of house sparrows was common in both the urban and rural habitats. But over the years, the sparrows seemed to have disappeared and today they are a rare sight. Today, children are explained about sparrows through pictures.

“In a move to create awareness on the need to conserve house sparrows, which barely make an appearance in balconies and terraces or window sills nowadays, we have decided to organise ‘Save Sparrow Online Art Contest’,” he explained.  Srinivas said that so far, they received around 130 paintings.

Students wishing to participate in the contest should draw a picture on the subject of sparrow care and it’s protection on a ‘11 x 14’ size drawing sheet and upload it on the Save Sparrow web portal http://savesparrow.recurr.co.in on or before March 10.

The original picture drawn by the students should be sent to the address Spoorthi Creative Art School, 60-22-4 /13/2, Opposite Sreeja Residency, Vikram Apartment, Vasireddy Sivaramakrishnaiah Street, on or before March 15. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Save Sparrow Online Art Contest awareness Art Culture
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp