Painting a greener future for sparrows

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at creating awareness on the need to protect house sparrows, Vijayawada-based Spoorthi Creative Art School has come up with ‘Save Sparrow Online Art Contest’ for the students pursuing between KG and PG in both the Telugu speaking states.

Spoorthi Creative Art School was founded by Srinivas on April 15, 2005, with a motto of renaissance in the field of art and promoting art and culture. Srinivas has two-and-a-half decades’ experience as an arts teacher.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas said that about two decades ago, the familiar chirping of house sparrows was common in both the urban and rural habitats. But over the years, the sparrows seemed to have disappeared and today they are a rare sight. Today, children are explained about sparrows through pictures.

“In a move to create awareness on the need to conserve house sparrows, which barely make an appearance in balconies and terraces or window sills nowadays, we have decided to organise ‘Save Sparrow Online Art Contest’,” he explained. Srinivas said that so far, they received around 130 paintings.

Students wishing to participate in the contest should draw a picture on the subject of sparrow care and it’s protection on a ‘11 x 14’ size drawing sheet and upload it on the Save Sparrow web portal http://savesparrow.recurr.co.in on or before March 10.

The original picture drawn by the students should be sent to the address Spoorthi Creative Art School, 60-22-4 /13/2, Opposite Sreeja Residency, Vikram Apartment, Vasireddy Sivaramakrishnaiah Street, on or before March 15.