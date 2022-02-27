STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Still no word on evacuation from officials: students

Published: 27th February 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine. ( File Photo)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hidden in bunkers for three days in a row on Saturday, Reddi Sreeja and Lakshita, both first-year MBBS students at Kharkiv National Medical University, said shelling and bombings were taking place 10 km away from Oleksiivska.   

“We were told that Kharkiv is now under the control of the Russian forces... We’ve been strictly advised against venturing out of the hostel bunker,” they said. 

“With the Russian troops advancing into the city, most of us are put up in 15 hostel bunkers. Some others are taking shelter at underground metro stations. They are served food only twice a day: at night and at 12 noon. "

“There is only one power socket for all of us to charge our phones. There has been no word from the Embassy or other officials about our evacuation. We all have to be cramped up in little space in order to sleep,” Sreeja and Lakshita shared their ordeal with The New Indian Express. 

Siridi Govinda Rao said his son Jitendra Kumar, a first-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, is in a safe place as the area where he is located is away from the Russian border. 

“Officials have advised students not to talk to anyone due to security reasons. They are waiting for transport to Romania from where they will be evacuated.” Jitendra’s father said. 

Govinda Rao added his son has bought essentials needed for one month. Though there are no restrictions in that area as of now, his son and friends were not moving out of their shelter, he said. 

“Though they wanted to return to India earlier, their college prevented them from doing so saying there was no threat.” He hoped that the university will give timely advice to the students, and assist them in returning to India. 

Govinda Rao said Jitendra told him that students in Kyiv were under trauma due to the intense war. He said they were praying to God that peace should return to troubled Ukraine and for the safety of students from India.

