Govt urged to release more water for Guntur, Prakasam dists

Currently, the water level at the project is at 574 feet and has 266.6 TMC.

Published: 28th February 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide sufficient drinking and irrigation water to the people in Guntur and Prakasam districts, the Water Resources department officials have sent a report to the State government to release 36 TMC of water in addition to the allotted 132 TMC from Nagarjuna Sagar left canal.

As many as 134 TMC of water is utilised till now from the NSP left canal, out o which 19.04 TMC was wasted due to leakages, and evaporation, and 65.34 TMC was used for Guntur district and 49.68 TMC for Prakasam district.

Due to pest infestation most of the mirchi crop was damaged and the farmers removed the entire crop and are seeding new crop again. For this purpose, another 26 TMC of water will be required. So, an additional 36 TMC water will be beneficial for the people, they added.

Due to pest infestation most of the mirchi crop was damaged and the farmers removed the entire crop and are seeding new crop again. For this purpose, another 26 TMC of water will be required. So, an additional 36 TMC water will be beneficial for the people, they added. 

They are also planning to release water till March ending for the crops and resume in May to provide drinking water.

