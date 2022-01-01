Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana seeks incentives for Uttarandhra & Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the backwardness of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath demanded the Centre to provide industrial incentives for setting up industries in these two regions.

The minister reminded the Centre that it has to implement a package on the lines of Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput (KBK) and Bundelkhand as promised. “We have sought budget allocations for all the projects promised to the state,” he said.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi after the meeting, the Finance Minister said he raised Polavaram, implementation of all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and other issues at the meeting.

He said the increasing cost of the Polavaram project in view of the increased cost of land acquisition in tune with Land Acquisition Act 2013 and other factors were raised. “The project cost is expected to increase by Rs 20,000 crore. We asked the Centre to approve the revised cost estimates of the projects,” he said.

Buggana said as per the AP Reorganisation Act, Dugarajapatnam Port, Kadapa steel plant, Petrochemical Complex and other such projects have to be established.

Buggana also said the state urged the Union Finance Minister to include railway projects viz. Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, Kadapa-Bangalore, Kotipalli-Narsapur, Rayadurg-Tumkur in the Central Railway Programme. The minister explained that along with other states, Andhra Pradesh, too, has brought pressure on the Centre to withdraw the increased GST on textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, given that more than 3 lakh families are dependent on handlooms and also the cascading effect it will have on the common man.