STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana seeks incentives for Uttarandhra & Rayalaseema

Finance Min urges Centre to approve revised outlay for Polavaram

Published: 01st January 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Buggana Rajendranath during GST meeting held in New Delhi on Friday, Dec 31, 2021

Buggana Rajendranath during GST meeting held in New Delhi on Friday, Dec 31, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the backwardness of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath demanded the Centre to provide industrial incentives for setting up industries in these two regions.

The minister reminded the Centre that it has to implement a package on the lines of Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput (KBK) and Bundelkhand as promised. “We have sought budget allocations for all the projects promised to the state,” he said. 

Addressing media persons in New Delhi after the meeting, the Finance Minister said he raised Polavaram, implementation of all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and other issues at the meeting.

He said the increasing cost of the Polavaram project in view of the increased cost of land acquisition in tune with Land Acquisition Act 2013 and other factors were raised. “The project cost is expected to increase by Rs 20,000 crore. We asked the Centre to approve the revised cost estimates of the projects,” he said. 

Buggana said as per the AP Reorganisation Act, Dugarajapatnam Port, Kadapa steel plant, Petrochemical Complex and other such projects have to be established.

Buggana also said the state urged the Union Finance Minister to include railway projects viz. Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, Kadapa-Bangalore, Kotipalli-Narsapur, Rayadurg-Tumkur in the Central Railway Programme. The minister explained that along with other states, Andhra Pradesh, too, has brought pressure on the Centre to withdraw the increased GST on textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, given that more than 3 lakh families are dependent on handlooms and also the cascading effect it will have on the common man.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Uttarandhra Rayalaseema Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp