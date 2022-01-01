STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burglar wanted in 12 cases caught, Rs 12.80 lakh loot seized

It has been reported that he was involved in 12 thefts reported in Pakala limits, and at various police stations in Tirupati, Rompicherla in Chittoor district and Rayachoti, Koduru in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Pakala circle police on Friday nabbed a most-wanted burglar, who has been involved in a series of burglaries reported at different places across Chittoor and Kadapa districts. 

The police also recovered loot worth Rs 12.80 lakh from his possession. The accused has been identified as A Naresh (34) a native of Rompicherla mandal in Chittoor district. 

Disclosing the details of the case to media persons on Friday, DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said, acting on a tip-off, Pakala police led by CI M Aseerwadam arrested the accused near Infant Jesus School on the Pakala-Nendragunta Road around 6 am.

“The accused, who was addicted to various vices, committed a series of burglaries to meet his lavish needs. His usual targets are locked houses, temples and steal bags from buses,” the DSP said.

The police have recovered 241 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 12.15 lakh, 930 grams of silver items worth Rs 65,100, and Rs 40,000 in cash. 

Accused pledged gold

Tirupati DSP said the accused also pledged some gold jewellery in two finance companies, which will be recovered. Meanwhile, the police have already recovered 241 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 12.15 lakh, 930 grams of silver items worth Rs 65,100, and Rs 40,000 in cash from  Naresh’s possession

