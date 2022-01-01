STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CMR Shopping Mall opened in Ongole

Film actresses Pragya Jaiswal, Nabha Natesh, former minister Siddha Raghava Rao, district Collector Praveen Kumar, SP Malika Garg, CMR MD Mavuri Venkataramana and others were present.

VIJAYAWADA: CMR Shopping Mall was inaugurated in a grand manner near Tulasiram Theater on Kurnool Road in Ongole town of Prakasam district on Friday by Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas Reddy. Film actresses Pragya Jaiswal, Nabha Natesh, former minister Siddha Raghava Rao, district Collector Praveen Kumar, SP Malika Garg, CMR MD Mavuri Venkataramana and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said CMR in the town will be a boon to people in the district as they will no longer need to go to Vijayawada and other big cities for shopping. It will also provide employment to the locals, he added. 

CMR MD said for the past four decades, people of Andhra Pradesh have been patrons of CMR and setting up a 17th showroom in Ongole gives him immense pleasure. “We are offering lakhs of designs and thousands of varieties at affordable prices for people from all walks of life,” he added. 

