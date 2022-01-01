Working to reduce bias towards women in society: Andhra Women's Commission chairperson

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State Women’s Commission will work to promote women’s welfare and empowerment in the State, said Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Addressing an annual press meet on Friday, she stated the commission is working to decrease the inequalities towards women in society. As many as 72 cases and 63 cases involving NRI marriages were reported to the commission in the past two years. The commission had reacted to every incident that occurred against women, reached out to them personally and made sure the victims got justice, Vasireddy Padma said.