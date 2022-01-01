STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Working to reduce bias towards women in society: Andhra Women's Commission chairperson

The State Women’s Commission will work to promote women’s welfare and empowerment in the State, said Chairperson Vasireddy Padma. 
 

Published: 01st January 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Addressing an annual press meet on Friday, she stated the commission is working to decrease the inequalities towards women in society. As many as 72 cases and 63 cases involving NRI marriages were reported to the commission in the past two years. The commission had reacted to every incident that occurred against women, reached out to them personally and made sure the victims got justice, Vasireddy Padma said. 

