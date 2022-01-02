Councillor drowns in operation to save Andhra woman

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A Ward councillor lost his life while trying to foil a village volunteer’s attempt to commit suicide by jumping into the River Godavari on Saturday.

Councillor Bheemarapu Vijay (34) of Mummidivaram Nagara Panchayat 12th ward drowned in the river while trying to rescue the woman volunteer who had jumped into Godavari from the Annampalli aqueduct around 11 am. The volunteer was rescued and shifted to a private hospital.

Mummidivaram police Sub-Inspector K Suresh Babu said the volunteer had some domestic issues, and had told her relatives that she wanted to end her life. She left her home in the morning for work, and jumped off the aqueduct bridge.

A local resident who saw the woman taking the plunge informed Vijay, who rushed in to save her. He managed to reach her, and push the woman towards the bank. However, he was washed away by strong currents.

Police said the attempts of a local fisherman, Chinta Srinu, to save Vijay went in vain. Though Srinu fished the councellor out of the river, his life could not be saved.

Vijay was a two-time councillor from Ward 12. He is survived by elder brother Druga Babu, a farmer, younger sibling Srinivasa Rao, and mother Puspa.

