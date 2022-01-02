Expedite housing works under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme: Andhra Minister 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju on Saturday directed the officials to expedite the construction of houses commenced under the first phase of “Navaratnalu: Pedalandariki Illu” scheme.

The minister interacted with the officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on the occasion of New Year. On the occasion, the minister said construction material, including sand, should be supplied to the housing layouts to reduce the burden on the beneficiaries.

Stating that godowns should be arranged at the layouts to store the construction material, the minister said apart from construction of houses, infrastructure facilities should also be provided in the layouts, he asserted.

Explaining the progress of the ongoing works to the housing minister, Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation Managing Director Narayan Bharat Gupta and Chief Engineer GV Prasad said every initiative is being taken to expedite the construction works.