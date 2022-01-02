STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expedite housing works under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme: Andhra Minister 

On the occasion, the minister said construction material, including sand, should be supplied to the housing layouts to reduce the burden on the beneficiaries.

Published: 02nd January 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju on Saturday directed the officials to expedite the construction of  houses commenced under the first phase of “Navaratnalu: Pedalandariki Illu” scheme.

The minister interacted with the officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on the occasion of New Year. On the occasion, the minister said construction material, including sand, should be supplied to the housing layouts to reduce the burden on the beneficiaries.

Stating that godowns should be arranged at the layouts to store the construction material, the minister said apart from construction of houses, infrastructure facilities should also be provided in the layouts, he asserted.

Explaining the progress of the ongoing works to the housing minister, Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation Managing Director Narayan Bharat Gupta and Chief Engineer GV Prasad said every initiative is being taken to expedite the construction works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp