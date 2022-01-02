Guntur civic body partners with NGOs to inch up ban on plastic; distributes cloth bags 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to effectively enforce the ban on plastic in the city, the Guntur Municipal Corporation is roping up the local NGOs, business firms to cooperate and distribute cloth bags to the people at free of cost. The civic body has begun imposing ban on plastic bags and covers since November 10.

Various awareness campaigns and special drives were conducted to educate people and encourage them to use cloth bags. Special task force teams have also been deployed to conduct raids on shops and impose fines against those who flout the norms.

The civic body’s efforts have reaped results as most of the shop vendors now use only cloth bags, besides encouraging consumers to bring their own bags from home.

Speaking on the occasion, GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha said plastic bags not only causes soil pollution, but also trigger harmful side-effects to the health of the mankind. We have been enforcing the ban on plastic bags in phase-by-phase manner.

The plastic ban is being imposed strictly in the city and with the coordination of NGOs, the municipal corporation will distribute cloth bags, free of cost to the people to encourage its usage.

As part of this, Chetana Foundation has come forward to distribute 10,000 cloth bags in the first phase.

The municipal commissioner inaugurated the programme and lauded the efforts of the Chetana Foundation in making Guntur a plastic-free city.