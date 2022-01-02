STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Promoting camaraderie: Krishna SP celebrates New Year with fellow cops 

Police

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To work as a cohesive unit, a feeling of togetherness is paramount and to let fellow officers imbibe the same, Krishna district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal embarked upon a new programme and executed the same on the first day of the New Year. As part of the programme, the SP paid a surprise visit to officers’ residences and celebrated New Year with them.

Not just the SP, but as many as 120 officials of various ranks from the SP to circle inspector, visited the houses of more than 500 policemen and celebrated with them.

“I really do not care about the rank and division of the officer. “All of them are my family and we want to extend the message from home guard to officers with the rank of SP,” said SP Siddharth Kaushal. 

As part of the programme, the SP visited houses of homeguard PV Narasimha Rao in Parasupet, constable N Rambabu in Dimmala centre and constable A Ramachandra Rao in Ullipalem village.

On the occasion, he interacted with their family members, presented them gifts and conveyed new year wishes. 

“It really gives me satisfaction that a little act of kindness and simplicity towards the staff can create a friendly environment and boost the levels of integrity in the department,” SP Siddharth Kaushal said. Though we are working in different ranks, we are all same when it comes to serving the public, he added.

The SP also visited the family members of Ismail, who had recently died in a road accident and assured them of help from the police department. 

Along with the SP, five DSPs in the sub-divisions, ASPs, circle inspectors and station house officers visited at least four policemen families each and interacted with them.

“120 officers participated in the programme and made surprise visits to 502 families of the policemen,” the SP said.

