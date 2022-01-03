30-yr-old woman in Guntur dies by suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman allegedly jumped off a building and ended her life in Chilakaluripet on Sunday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Subhashini (30), a resident of Chilakaluripet. She jumped off the terrace of Vasavi Apartments and fell on the gate and was severely injured. The residents of the apartment immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The police have filed a case and are investigating it.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)