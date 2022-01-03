STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police step up vigil as organisers begin preparations to hold cockfights 

A cockfight involves two trained roosters, fitted with razor sharp blades on their legs, fighting till either one dies or until one is seriously injured. 

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cockfight, cockfighting

Representational image of a cockfight.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Despite repeated directions from the courts and strict warnings by the police, East and West Godavari districts are gearing up to conduct cockfights during the three-day festival of Sankranti from January 13 to 15. A cockfight involves two trained roosters,  fitted with razor sharp blades on their legs, fighting till either one dies or until one is seriously injured. 

Police have already began booking cases against organisers in parts of West Godavari district on suspicion of gambling. “We shall not allow any illegal activity in the name of cockfights. Stringent action will be initiated if the law is violated, West Godavari SP Rahul Dev Sharma said. 

He informed that in 2021, during Sankranti, West Godavari police seized 1,739 cocks, registered 1,006 cases and identified 4,072 accused persons. He added that a total of rs 47.93 lakh was seized from the owners of the roosters. Police have also registered 1,398 bind over cases with regard to cock fights in the district. 

The officer asked the people to share information about cockfights on 9550351100. He said a special cell has been formed to prevent the illegal sport. Many people from Guntur and Krishna districts are arriving in the district and purchasing cocks for Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Thousands of frenzied people, particularly businessmen, politicians and rich farmers, participate in the illegal sport and bet crores of rupees. A large number of people from other states and nations, belonging to the cash rich Godavari districts, are slowly arriving to their native villages to take part in the traditional form of gambling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh cockfights East Godavari West Godavari Andhra cockfight
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp