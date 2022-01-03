Andhra police step up vigil as organisers begin preparations to hold cockfights 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Despite repeated directions from the courts and strict warnings by the police, East and West Godavari districts are gearing up to conduct cockfights during the three-day festival of Sankranti from January 13 to 15. A cockfight involves two trained roosters, fitted with razor sharp blades on their legs, fighting till either one dies or until one is seriously injured.

Police have already began booking cases against organisers in parts of West Godavari district on suspicion of gambling. “We shall not allow any illegal activity in the name of cockfights. Stringent action will be initiated if the law is violated, West Godavari SP Rahul Dev Sharma said.

He informed that in 2021, during Sankranti, West Godavari police seized 1,739 cocks, registered 1,006 cases and identified 4,072 accused persons. He added that a total of rs 47.93 lakh was seized from the owners of the roosters. Police have also registered 1,398 bind over cases with regard to cock fights in the district.

The officer asked the people to share information about cockfights on 9550351100. He said a special cell has been formed to prevent the illegal sport. Many people from Guntur and Krishna districts are arriving in the district and purchasing cocks for Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Thousands of frenzied people, particularly businessmen, politicians and rich farmers, participate in the illegal sport and bet crores of rupees. A large number of people from other states and nations, belonging to the cash rich Godavari districts, are slowly arriving to their native villages to take part in the traditional form of gambling.