Sattennapalle public park in Guntur to get yoga centre

Vavilala Gopalakrishnayya Memorial Park to get makeover with Rs 40 lakhs; MLA, MP seek public opinion to develop park

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sattenapalle municipality officials have taken up various development works at Vavilala Gopalakrishnayya Memorial Park. The park was constructed in the land allotted by the State government in honour of former legislator Vavilala Gopalakrishnayya in Sattenapalli. As part of the works, the walking track in park will be developed to provide more lung space to the people.

In recent years, the park has been equipped with basic amenities and a play arena for the children. In order to provide more facilities, the officials have started making arrangements to set up a yoga centre in the park. It may be recalled that the municipality officials have recently renovated the the biggest walking tract in the town, Tarak Ram Sagar.

In order to encourage more people to visit the park and walking track, MLA Ambati Rambabu and MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu conducted ‘Walk With People’ programme, during which they interacted with the people and took their suggestions on further development of the park and track. As part of the development programme, Rs 40 lakh was allocated for the development of the pond near the park. 

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said they have conducted ‘Walk With People’ to increase awareness on physical fitness and to interact with the people. Stating that the Kondapadu-Perecherla road extension works will begin soon, he said proposals are sent for the construction of ROB in Janapadu road in Piduguralla and railway gate in Atchampet road in Sattenapalli. 

The MP also assured that he will allocate Rs 10 lakh from MPLADS, provided the municipality officials allot Rs 10 lakh towards the construction of the yoga centre in the park, which will be beneficial for the people of the town.

