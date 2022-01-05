STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

7 new cases take Andhra Pradesh’s Omicron count to 24

Of the seven new cases, six are returnees from abroad, while one is a traveller from Goa. Of them, two are women and five men.

Published: 05th January 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VIZIANAGARAM: Seven more Omicron cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the tally to 24. Of the seven new cases, six are returnees from abroad, while one is a traveller from Goa. Of them, two are women and five men. 

The two women returned to the twin Godavari districts from Oman on December 19 and 23. A man who returned from South Sudan to Krishna district on December 23, tested positive for Omicron. 

Three other men who returned from the UAE to East and West Godavari, and Krishna districts between December 25 and 29, also tested positive for the new variant. Of the total seven, only one among them was mildly symptomatic and he has been kept in hospital isolation. Dr G Hymavathi, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, said all contacts of Omicron cases were traced and tested, and their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

In a sharp spike in daily count, AP logged 334 new Covid-19 infections from 28,311 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday at 9 am. 

Strong indications that state heading for 3rd wave: Expert

This is the highest daily count after November 10, 2021. The number of new Covid cases was more than 200 on Tuesday, compared to 122 infections from 15,568 samples tested on Monday. Visakhapatnam topped the list with 80 new Covid infections, followed by Chittoor (55) and Krishna (50). Barring Kurnool, other 12 districts in the state also reported more fresh cases. 

The active caseload too increased to 1,516. The number of new recoveries was 95, compared to fresh infections of 334. Visakhapatnam has the highest number of more than 300 active cases, while Prakasam has the lowest caseload of 22. The caseload of Kurnool, which declined to as low as three just a few weeks ago, has increased to 34. Nellore reported the lone fatality, taking the Covid toll to 14,499.

Reacting to the spike in fresh infections, Covid Special Officer and Andhra Medical College principal Dr. Sudhakar said indications are strong that the state is heading for a third wave. He said, “Since transmissibility of Omicron is more, the virus is spreading fast in the country and the rise in cases in Maharashtra and Delhi has proved it.’’

Meanwhile, 19 students and a teacher of a ZP High School at Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district tested positive for Covid. All of them are asymptomatic and they are under home isolation. A two-day holiday was declared and the entire school premises was sanitised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Omicron cases Andhra Pradeh Covid cases Covid 19 Andhra Pradesh Covid numbers
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp