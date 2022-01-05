STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam fishermen clash over use of ring nets

Six injured in fight; six fishing boats set ablaze; Section 144 imposed in Peda Jalariptea and Jalari Yenda

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The simmering discontent between traditional and ring net fishermen turned into a full-on battle off Visakhapatnam coast on Tuesday.  At least six fishermen were injured in the incident and admitted to the King George Hospital.

The trouble began when one of the fishermen from Peda Jalaripeta was injured in a clash with Jalari Yenda fishermen over the use of ring nets. Soon, a large number of traditional fishermen from Peda Jalaripeta went into the sea and attacked Jalari Yenda fishermen and set afire six boats belonging to the other group.

Tension prevailed at Peda Jalaripeta, Jalari Yenda, Vasavanipalem and Makavarapalem villages following the incident. Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, who visited Jalari Yenda, said Section 144 was imposed in Peda Jalariptea, Jalari Yenda, Vasavanipalem and Makavarapalem villages and police pickets were erected as a precautionary measure.

The Commissioner said it all started when Peda Jalaripeta fishermen tried to prevent the ring net fishermen from fishing. He said the fishermen groups should abide by the High Court directive, which allows ring net fishing beyond 8 kms. Rushikonda marine police have registered a case and an investigation is on, he added. 

Fishermen Association leader Tataji said the government officials and the ruling party leaders have failed to find a solution to the issue for the last 13 months. They urged the government to find a solution at the earliest. Traditional fishermen alleged that Jalari Yendada fishermen violated the High Court rule. They said the use of ring nets within 8 kms will deprive them of their livelihood due to depletion of the catch.

Whereas ring net fishermen argued that the High Court had given permission for 13 boats, which have licence for ring net fishing beyond 8 kms form the coast. They said they went fishing as they were unable to feed themselves but Peda Jalaripeta fishermen attacked them and damaged their boats alleging that they were fishing within 8 kms.

