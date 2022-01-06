STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 arrested in Tirupati for killing tourism employee

The accused, identified as Madhu, P Nageswar Rao alias Raju, and B Purushotham, met the victim on the pretext of paying back his loan but killed him instead, the police said.

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban police have solved the murder case of a tourism department employee who was found dead at Rangampeta-Bakharapeta forest ghat in Chandragiri mandal on Tuesday. The police have arrested three accused in the case on the charges of attacking the employee and hammering him to death.

The accused, identified as Madhu, P Nageswar Rao alias Raju, and B Purushotham, hailed from Chittoor district. Disclosing the case details, Tirupati (West) DSP Narasappa said, P Chandrasekhar was from LB Nagar in Tirupati and worked as a supervisor at the tourism department.

He gave loans to the three accused and demanded them to repay the money. On December 31, 2021, Chandrasekhar went to collect the loan amount from Madhu. However, he did not return home by night and did not respond to calls as well. P Rupesh Kumar, son of the victim, lodged a complaint with the University police and expressed doubts on Madhu and Raju. Police registered a case and started an investigation. They gathered the victim’s phone records, took the three accused into their custody, and interrogated them. 

“The accused confessed that they invited Chandrasekhar to a shed in the outskirts of Tirupati under the pretext of repaying the loan and killed him. The trio then discarded the body in a forest ghat the same night.” 

