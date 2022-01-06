STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Kabaddi teams register win on day 1 of National Kabaddi Championship tournament

Suman from Chittoor and Sandhya of Srikakulam were adjudged as the player of the matches in the men’s and women’s Kabaddi teams respectively.

Published: 06th January 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The five-day National Kabbadi Championship tournament gets under way at Indira Maidan in Tirupati on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

The five-day National Kabbadi Championship tournament gets under way at Indira Maidan in Tirupati on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The five-day National Kabaddi Championship tournament being organised by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) began on a grand note here at Indira Maidan on Wednesday evening. Both men and women Kabaddi teams of AP contingent started the tournament on a winning note. The men’s team won the inaugural match against Bihar with a 33 point lead while the women’s team registered a clinical victory against Bihar with a 21 point lead.

Suman from Chittoor and Sandhya of Srikakulam were adjudged as the player of the matches in the men’s and women’s Kabaddi teams respectively. Earlier, Arjuna awardee and former Indian Kabaddi team captain Honnappa Gowda and badminton player Pullela Gopichand along with Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, MP M Gurumoorthy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Collector M Hari Narayanan, MCT chief PS Girisha and other dignitaries kick-started the tournament.

Amid the cultural performances by school students and march past by men and women teams, Pullela Gopichand lit the lamp inaugurating the tournament and Hoppanna Gowda hoisted the event flag.As many as 42 teams have been categorised as A, B, C and D. On the first day, eight league matches under men’s and six matches under women’s Kabaddi were played.

‘Encourage kids to take up sports’
Pullela Gopichand appealed to the parents to encourage their wards to dedicate more time to physical activities instead of spending it on smartphones

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Kabaddi Championship Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi teams Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Pullela Gopichand Kabaddi
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp