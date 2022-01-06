STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Name Centre-funded schemes after PM: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Speaking to the media in Bapatla, Veerraju said though the Centre is funding a major part of the housing scheme, the YSRC government named it after Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 06th January 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (File Photo)

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju on Wednesday lashed out at the YSRC government and demanded that the schemes funded by the Centre be renamed after the Prime Minister. He said he would personally affix the name of PM Narendra Modi to houses that are being built with the central funds but named as Jagananna Colonies.

Speaking to the media in Bapatla, Veerraju said though the Centre is funding a major part of the housing scheme, the YSRC government named it after Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Centre is funding Rs 1.80 lakh per house while the state is spending just Rs 30,000. Veerraju alleged that the YSRC leaders indulged in corruption in acquiring lands for the housing scheme.

“I will personally visit the Jagananna colonies and affix the name of Modi there,’’ he said and added, similarly, the Centre takes the major burden of rice distributed through public distribution system.

On Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking approval of the Centre for constructing six-lane roads in the State, Veerraju said he would prevail upon the Centre to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for development of highways and roads. “But what is the situation of roads maintained by the State? Almost every road maintained by the Roads and Buildings department is pothole-ridden.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somu Veerraju Andhra Pradesh BJP Central government funds Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp