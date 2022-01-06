Name Centre-funded schemes after PM: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju on Wednesday lashed out at the YSRC government and demanded that the schemes funded by the Centre be renamed after the Prime Minister. He said he would personally affix the name of PM Narendra Modi to houses that are being built with the central funds but named as Jagananna Colonies.

Speaking to the media in Bapatla, Veerraju said though the Centre is funding a major part of the housing scheme, the YSRC government named it after Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Centre is funding Rs 1.80 lakh per house while the state is spending just Rs 30,000. Veerraju alleged that the YSRC leaders indulged in corruption in acquiring lands for the housing scheme.

“I will personally visit the Jagananna colonies and affix the name of Modi there,’’ he said and added, similarly, the Centre takes the major burden of rice distributed through public distribution system.

On Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking approval of the Centre for constructing six-lane roads in the State, Veerraju said he would prevail upon the Centre to allocate Rs 10,000 crore for development of highways and roads. “But what is the situation of roads maintained by the State? Almost every road maintained by the Roads and Buildings department is pothole-ridden.”