STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Third phase of online admissions for undergraduate courses in Andhra Pradesh from today

The registration process for online admissions will continue till Sunday. Students can access the web options from January 10 to 12.

Published: 06th January 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third phase of online admissions for general undergraduate (UG) programmes will commence from Thursday, said Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman K Hema Chandra Reddy.

Unveiling the annual report of APSCHE at his office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Hema Chandra Reddy said the second phase of online admissions was conducted as the final phase but after considering the appeals made by students and their parents a decision was taken to conduct a third phase and complete the process by Sankranti.

The registration process for online admissions will continue till Sunday. Students can access the web options from January 10 to 12. Seat allotment will be done on January 17 and the students should report to the college from January 18.

Helpline centres will be open at the counselling centres from January 10, he said. Explaining the initiatives of APSCHE, taken from July 1 2019 to December 31, he said that the council has introduced a model curriculum for under UG conventional as well as professional programmes incorporating many progressive changes envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He said the state will stand in the top position in the country as Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) will be improved by fully implementing the NEP. “Thus, in two years, an additional 60,000 students will be enrolled in colleges. A state Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) to support universities and colleges to promote quality education and to get accredited by the NAAC. Apart from that, a State Research Board (SRB) was established to promote research quality and also to promote inter-institutional and multi-disciplinary research,” he said.

“Accreditation for all the colleges will be provided through QAC and a ten-month internship in Honours degree has been introduced in the state and multiple exit opportunities are being provided. Within three years of setting up the QAC, all 2,700 colleges in the state will get accreditation and have the capability of conducting workshops for the students,” the APSCHE chairman said. 

He further said that for the first time in the country, a higher education planning board has been set up in the state and the education system is being strengthened in partnership with major institutions like IITs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Degree counselling Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education National Education Policy
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp