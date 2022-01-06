Third phase of online admissions for undergraduate courses in Andhra Pradesh from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third phase of online admissions for general undergraduate (UG) programmes will commence from Thursday, said Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman K Hema Chandra Reddy.

Unveiling the annual report of APSCHE at his office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Hema Chandra Reddy said the second phase of online admissions was conducted as the final phase but after considering the appeals made by students and their parents a decision was taken to conduct a third phase and complete the process by Sankranti.

The registration process for online admissions will continue till Sunday. Students can access the web options from January 10 to 12. Seat allotment will be done on January 17 and the students should report to the college from January 18.

Helpline centres will be open at the counselling centres from January 10, he said. Explaining the initiatives of APSCHE, taken from July 1 2019 to December 31, he said that the council has introduced a model curriculum for under UG conventional as well as professional programmes incorporating many progressive changes envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He said the state will stand in the top position in the country as Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) will be improved by fully implementing the NEP. “Thus, in two years, an additional 60,000 students will be enrolled in colleges. A state Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) to support universities and colleges to promote quality education and to get accredited by the NAAC. Apart from that, a State Research Board (SRB) was established to promote research quality and also to promote inter-institutional and multi-disciplinary research,” he said.

“Accreditation for all the colleges will be provided through QAC and a ten-month internship in Honours degree has been introduced in the state and multiple exit opportunities are being provided. Within three years of setting up the QAC, all 2,700 colleges in the state will get accreditation and have the capability of conducting workshops for the students,” the APSCHE chairman said.

He further said that for the first time in the country, a higher education planning board has been set up in the state and the education system is being strengthened in partnership with major institutions like IITs.