Derogatory posts against judges: 6 accused get bail

Further, the six accused were instructed not to leave Vijayawada without prior intimation to the investigating officer. 

Published: 07th January 2022 07:39 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted bail to six persons, who were accused of making derogatory posts on social media against judges and the judiciary. Dealing with the bail petitions, Justice D Ramesh directed the accused -- Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, S Srinath, Ajay Amruth, A Sridhar Reddy, G Sridhar Reddy and Kishore Reddy -- to submit two sureties of `50,000 each and appear before the case investigating officer every Wednesday and Saturday till the investigation is complete. 

Further, the six accused were instructed not to leave Vijayawada without prior intimation to the investigating officer. The High Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into the issue last October. As part of its investigation, the CBI arrested some people. Of them, six accused filed bail petitions in the High Court  in December last year. However, the pleas were rejected by Justice Ramesh. 

Appearing on their behalf, advocate P Veera Reddy submitted to the court that as the CBI had already filed a chargesheet, there was no need for the accused to be in jail. Further, he argued that the case registered against them by the CBI was not of serious nature. Considering the arguments, Justice Ramesh granted bail to the six accused. 

