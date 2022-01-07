Employees Associations hopeful after meet with CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the employees’ associations, who attended a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, exuded hope that the latter will deliver justice to them.Speaking to media persons after the meeting, AP JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu said the associations have appealed to the Chief Minister not to consider the report of officers’ committee, and implement the 11th PRC report submitted by Ashutosh Mishra in toto.

“We will face huge losses if the fitment is finalised at 14.29% as recommended by the officers’ committee. We appealed to the government that the fitment must not be less than the interim relief (27%),” he said, adding the associations also requested for issuance of a single GO on implementation of the PRC report for regular, contract and outsourcing employees.

“We also sought an announcement on abolition of the contributory pension scheme and regularisation of contract staff, immediate release of four DAs and payment of the arrears,’’ he said.After patiently hearing our pleas, the Chief Minister, in a positive attitude, assured us to resolve the issues while also appealing to us to consider the State’s financial situation, Bopparaju added.

He asserted that the state executive committee meeting of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati will be held on January 9 as announced earlier to decide the future course of action.AP Employees’ Association president KR Suryanarayana said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

“The discussions on PRC has now reached a concluding stage as the CM felt that there is a big gap between our expectations and the proposals of the Finance department officials,” he said, adding that the final call on PRC is expected in two-three days.State Secretariat Employees Association president K Venkatarami Reddy said they have requested for 34% fitment to the employees.

Fitment of 27% or more ideal: APJAC

