‘MLA tried to grab MANSAS land’

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: In yet another controversy over lands belonging to the Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust, a complaint was lodged with District Collector A Surya Kumari and SP Deepika M Patil accusing YSRC MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy and municipal officials of attempting to grab lands belonging to the trust.

In his complaint lodged on Thursday, MANSAS Trust Executive Officer D Venkateswara Rao alleged that the MLA and the municipal officials were behaving in a high-handed manner and sought protection for MANSAS Trust properties from encroachment. Raja Saheb of Vizianagaram PVG Raju established the MANSAS Trust in 1958 to promote education, arts and culture. It has 15,000 acres of land worth about Rs 50,000 crore in North Coastal Andhra and Godavari districts.

On Wednesday, the MLA launched several development works in Vizianagaram. He allegedly asked the EO to remain quiet as the civic officials were planning to develop a park and build a parking place in the trust land near the fort. Objecting to it, the EO urged the MLA to pursue the matter with the Endowments Department and the trust management before going ahead on the move to use the land even though it is for public purpose.

“Ignoring my objection, the MLA directed the municipal commissioner of the Vizianagaram corporation to take possession of the land and level it for the development of park and construction of parking place. As per the MLA’s direction, the civic officials took measurements of the land proposed for the park by threatening MANSAS staff,’’ the EO stated. As the move became a controversy, MANSAS chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju reached Vizianagaram from Amaravati.

MLA Veerabhadra Swamy said it was proposed to use the land belonging to the MANSAS Trust for a park and a parking place. “We are planning to use the vacant land belonging to the MANSAS Trust for a public utility. There is nothing political in it.”