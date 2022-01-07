STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nani flays ‘biased’ media, says YSRC will boycott them from press meets

The minister said TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is day-dreaming of returning back to power, but fails to understand that it will never happen.

Published: 07th January 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kodali Nani said the Centre owes Rs 5,056 crore to the state civil supplies department.

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said the party leaders are boycotting Eenadu, ETV, TV5, ABN and Andhra Jyothi henceforth. Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the minister said the said vernacular dailies and TV channels will not be entertained by the party. “The YSRC will not speak to them, give interviews or invite them to media conferences,” he said. 

Kodali Nani, who at length criticised these media houses for their campaign to defame the government, said lies and half truths are being published and telecast without verification of facts. He cited a few articles on price rise of essential commodities that were published recently and comparative prices in the market to buttress his arguments. 

The minister said TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is day-dreaming of returning back to power, but fails to understand that it will never happen. He contested the TDP chief’s claims of developing Hyderabad International Airport and said it was former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhra Reddy who developed it along with the Outer Ring Road. While accusing the TDP chief of encouraging black-marketing, Kodali said it was Jagan who had ordered that cement rates should not exceed Rs 230 per bag.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

