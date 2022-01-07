Nani flays ‘biased’ media, says YSRC will boycott them from press meets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said the party leaders are boycotting Eenadu, ETV, TV5, ABN and Andhra Jyothi henceforth. Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the minister said the said vernacular dailies and TV channels will not be entertained by the party. “The YSRC will not speak to them, give interviews or invite them to media conferences,” he said.

Kodali Nani, who at length criticised these media houses for their campaign to defame the government, said lies and half truths are being published and telecast without verification of facts. He cited a few articles on price rise of essential commodities that were published recently and comparative prices in the market to buttress his arguments.

The minister said TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is day-dreaming of returning back to power, but fails to understand that it will never happen. He contested the TDP chief’s claims of developing Hyderabad International Airport and said it was former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhra Reddy who developed it along with the Outer Ring Road. While accusing the TDP chief of encouraging black-marketing, Kodali said it was Jagan who had ordered that cement rates should not exceed Rs 230 per bag.