STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Central Water Commission Polavaram meet deferred until next week

Surge in Covid cases, imposition of night curfew cited as reasons; meeting to be held in Delhi instead of Polavaram

Published: 08th January 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Water Commission (CWC) meeting with regard to the Polavaram project scheduled to be held on Saturday at the project site, has been rescheduled for next week. Further, it will be held in New Delhi instead of Polavaram. 

The reason being cited is that the CWC members could not make it to Polavaram from New Delhi due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and the imposition of night curfew. Meanwhile, senior officials of the state Water Resources department are confident of providing water to Kharif crops through gravity by river diversion.

However, they could not give an exact time frame by which the project is likely to be completed and water would be impounded in the reservoir. The earth-cum-rock fill dam, a crucial component of the project structure, is also expected to be delayed. 

Sources told Express that construction of the dam may take more time than expected as 1.16 crore cubic metres of earth has to be excavated, which is not an easy task. During the Covid pandemic, the department lost five of its engineers to Covid. However, several works have been completed. 

Delay in the release of funds, besides the Covid pandemic, is also said to be one of the reasons for the slow progress. Now, with the number of Covid cases increasing and the looming Omicron threat, experts are sceptical about the progress of the project in an expedited manner. 

The state, which has been spending its own funds on the project, is awaiting reimbursement of Rs 2,112 crore even as the Polavaram Project Authority has sanctioned Rs 711 crore for the state. The Union Ministry of Finance on Wednesday released Rs 320 crore as part of the first tranche. 

More funds are needed for completing the resettlement and rehabilitation of the project-displaced families and acquisition of the balance land. Only after R&R is settled, water can be impounded in the project. The state has sought clearance of Revised Cost Estimates for the project, which is pending with the Central government. 

Delay expected in earth-cum-rock fill dam

The earth-cum-rock fill dam, a crucial component of the project structure, is also expected to be delayed. Sources told TNIE that construction of the earth-cum-rock fill dam may take more time than expected as 1.16 crore cubic metres of the earth has to be excavated

State awaits clearance of revised cost estimates

The state has sought clearance of the Revised Cost Estimates for the project, which is pending with the Central government. During his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM YS Jagna Mohan Reddy discussed the issue at length with him and sought the former’s intervention

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Water Commission Polavaram Andhra Pradesh water resources department
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp