Chandrababu Naidu can love, ditch anyone any time: Somu Veerraju

Somu and other BJP leaders performed the ritual at the Vijayawada temple to pray for the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the security breach in Punjab on January 5.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dismissing speculations of the TDP allying with the Jana Sena, which is their political ally, BJP State chief Somu Veeraju said Chandrababu Naidu is capable of allying with anyone at any time and ditching them after taking their advantage. 

His statements came in the wake of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s comments, during a rally in Kuppam, hinting at an alliance with the Jana Sena. During a media interaction after performing Maha Mrityunjaya Japam at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Friday, Somu said Chandrababu Naidu is capable of falling in love with anyone (party) anytime. “Later he will show his real face, that of an opportunist. After taking advantage, he will ditch them, be it his father-in-law or Janata Party,” he said.

Somu and other BJP leaders performed the ritual at the Vijayawada temple to pray for the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the security breach in Punjab on Wednesday.  Later in the day, he met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and submitted a memorandum expressing concerns over the PM’s security breach.

