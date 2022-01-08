Government ready to hold SSC exams in March: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said the government was ready to conduct examinations for SSC students, in seven subjects, in March. In a brief interaction with media persons during his inspection of a government school in Vinukonda on Friday, the Minister said they are closely observing the Covid situation and the threat posed by Omicron. Based on the developing situation, a decision would be taken with regard to exams.

Stating that surprise inspections are being conducted across the state to assess the implementation of various schemes, the Education Minister said a state-level control room has been set up to implement all the schemes at all the educational institutions.

“The teaching and non-teaching staff should work with determination. 95 per cent of teenagers in the 15-18 age group have been vaccinated in the state. Steps to prepare the first batch in CBSE pattern by 2024 are being taken. From academic year 2021, 35 per cent of the seats in private universities, that took lands from government at low costs will be filled through EAMCET,” he said.

He also added that required assistance will be provided for the construction of a stadium in Vinukonda.

Earlier, he conducted surprise inspections at Balayogi Gurukula Pathasala and Kasturba Gandhi Girls School where he interacted with the students and inquired about the food menu, classes, Vidya Kanuka kits and inspected the food quality.

When the students informed him that they received only two pairs of uniforms, the Minister instructed the officials to provide the third pair as soon as possible. He asked the students some questions in the English language and appreciated the students who gave correct answers. He also suggested they get vaccinated against Covid-19.