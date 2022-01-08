TDP names new in-charges for 3 nagara panchayats ahead of polls

By Express News Service

NELLORE: To strengthen the party and regain voters’ confidence after its defeat in the recent civic body elections, Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced party in-charges in light of the likely nagara panchayat polls in Kavali, Gudur and Alluru this year.

Naidu appointed former minister N Amarnath Reddy as the in-charge of Gudur, BC Janardhan Reddy of Kavali and Jayanageswar Reddy from Kurnool of Alluru. The regional party heads will be responsible for monitoring poll campaigns, selection of candidates and other key decisions.

Elections to the mentioned nagara panchayats could not be held last year due to pending court cases. With the likelihood of the elections taking place this year, the opposition party in the State is not leaving any stone unturned to win maximum seats in the local bodies. Naidu is currently on a three-day tour of the Kuppam constituency, which began on Thursday.

On the second day of his visit, he said alliances are part of elections and they will continue depending on the situation at a given time, while addressing the media. “Alliances will be made during elections only for the public’s benefit.”

He advised beneficiaries of housing schemes not to accept registrations under the OTS scheme with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image on the ownership documents.

“Any property registration will be valid only when they are made in the nationally acceptable stamp duty paper. The OTS registrations with Jagan’s photo are invalid and they will not be accepted in any official transaction in the future,” he said.

Addressed the public at Guttupalli, Noolakunta, N Kothapalli and other places, the opposition leader said Jagan made a lot of promises before the 2019 polls but started making ‘Tughlaq’ decisions, such as OTS registrations for houses that were constructed two to four decades ago.