BJP stages silent protests in Guntur against security breach of Prime Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Saturday staged silent sit-in protests across the State against the failure of the Punjab government in providing security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the State.

Speaking at the protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Himani centre in Guntur, party national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana said the Punjab government had intentionally created hurdles for Modi’s tour of Punjab on January 5.

He said such an incident was never witnessed in the country. Alleging that Congress was encouraging the criminalisation of politics, the former BJP state chief accused the grand old party of becoming a hindrance to the development of the nation.

Meanwhile, participating in a similar protest in Eluru, party state chief Somu Veerraju said the Congress government in Punjab had failed to maintain the law and order situation in the State.

Naidu expresses concern

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep concern over the security lapse during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the TDP supremo said “The recent security breach during @narendramodi Ji’s visit to Punjab is deeply concerning. Prime Minister’s security is nation’s concern”.

The recent security breach during @narendramodi Ji’s visit to Punjab is deeply concerning. Prime Minister’s security is nation’s concern. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 8, 2022

The TDP supremo asserted that the security of the Prime Minister of the country should be a matter of topmost priority.