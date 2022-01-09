STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur District to achieve 100% vaccination by next week

Stating that the administration has completed administering the first dose of vaccine 100 beneficiaries, the Collector said the complete inoculation of second dose will be completed by next week.

GUNTUR: The district administration is ready to face the third Covid wave, district Collector Vivek Yadav said. Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, he instructed people to wear face masks, maintain social distance, and sanitize hands frequently without fail as the Omicron variant might spread faster than previous variants. 

Stating that the administration has completed administering the first dose of vaccine to 100 beneficiaries, the Collector said the complete inoculation of the second dose will be completed by next week. The booster dose will be administered to medical staff in government and private hospitals as well as to Anganwadi workers on January 10, and 11. Front line workers, police, revenue and sanitation workers will receive the third dose on January 12, and 13. 

Vivek Yadav said, “As many as 6,951 beds are readied in 84 hospitals including 3,091 oxygen beds, 1,205 ICU beds, and 3,651 ventilator beds.” Permissions were not given to those hospitals that failed to follow regulations during the second wave.” As many as 872 Covid Care Centres have been established. 

