Police open fire as two groups clash over construction of place of worship

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The police opened two rounds of fire in the air in Atmakur of the district to disperse two groups that clashed over the construction of a place of worship in the town. At least 10 persons, including Atmakur BJP in-charge Budda Sreekanth Reddy, were injured as both the two groups pelted stones at each other.

According to sources, people belonging to a particular community planned to construct a place of worship at Thotageri, which was objected to by the other group. It demanded that necessary permissions from the authorities concerned be obtained before starting construction work.

On Saturday, people of the first group started making arrangements for the construction of a place of worship. With the other community objecting to it, tempers ran high and soon the two groups started pelting stones at each other. Tens of people belonging to both the communities gathered at the place, leading to tension. The police had to fire two rounds in the air to disperse the clashing groups.

Sreekanth Reddy, who rushed to the place, also came under attack and his vehicle was damaged. Atmakur DSP Sruthi said the situation was under control and cases were registered against the two groups. DGP Gautam Sawang said some elements were trying to create communal disturbances in Kurnool. “Those who try to foment trouble will not be spared,’’ he said.