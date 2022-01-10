STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC to operate buses to TN with 50% occupancy

The APSRTC also directed the staff to get their two doses of vaccination at the earliest and adhere to Covid guidelines.

Published: 10th January 2022 08:29 AM

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Tamil Nadu government imposing night curfew till January 10, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate buses with 50 per cent occupancy to the neighbouring State. The APSRTC also directed the staff to get their two doses of vaccination at the earliest and adhere to Covid guidelines.

APSRTC executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said that majority of the corporation buses to Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu are operated from Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. Following the directions from the Tamil Nadu government, instructions were given to the respective depot managers in three districts to operate bus services as per the schedule to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

Referring to the special buses to Tamil Nadu to clear the passenger rush during Sankranti, the executive director said that nearly 400 services are being operated on several routes towards Tamil Nadu from Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor. In addition to the regular services, special buses are also being operated to Chennai and other parts of TN from Saturday.

