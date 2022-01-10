STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Government harassing toddy tappers’

Satya Prasad said toddy would not pose any health problems as it has ayurvedic healing properties.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:45 AM

A man taps toddy from atop a palm tree

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad on Sunday slammed the YSRC government for allegedly harassing toddy tappers in the name of raids for increasing the sale of cheap liquor brands in the State.

Satya Prasad said toddy would not pose any health problems as it has ayurvedic healing properties. On the other hand, the government’s cheap liquor brands became notorious for their ill effects. Many people fallen ill due to them, he claimed. In a statement here, he said,”The excise raids were dealing a severe blow to the very profession of toddy tappers in the past three years.”

