Govt sanctions Rs 188.41 cr to repair 82 roads

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs. 188.41 crore for taking up immediate repair works for 82 R&B roads that are damaged in Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Mylavaram divisions. Works in this regard are likely to begin in a fortnight and will be completed by March. Superintendent engineer (R&B) Srinivasa Murthy told TNIE, several roads in the district were damaged and the commuters were facing a tough time commuting on these paths.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the department conducted a ground-level survey and identified 82 roads damaged in Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and My lavaram divisions. Of the total, 20 roads come under State Highways for which Rs 77.16 crore will be spent for their timely maintenance. The remaining 62 major roads have been sanctioned Rs 111.25 crore under special repair works.

The engineer said a couple of days ago, the tender process was completed and after scrutinising them a reverse tender process will be conducted. Elaborating further, the SE said major focus will be laid on repairing the damaged stretches of the road and making them pothole-free so that they can be accessible for the commuters. “After the tenders are finalised, the companies will be instructed to click the before and after pictures of the roads.

They will be directed to display the pictures on the R&B website, similar to the Nadu-Nedu pro - gramme,” he added. Of the total sum sanctioned for the road repairs, Rs 39.39 crore will be spent for 20 works in Machilipatnam division, Rs 36.57 crore for 25 works in Vijayawada division and Rs 35.19 crore for 17 works in Mylavaram division.

Referring to the expense set aside for timely maintenance of roads, the SE said Rs 24.11 crore will be spent on six works in Machilipatnam division, Rs 30.63 crore for seven works in Vijayawada and Rs 22.42 crore for seven works in Mylavaram. “We will finalise the tenders at the earliest and the firm entrusted with the task should complete the works within the stipulated time period fixed by the government.”

