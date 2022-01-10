STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leopard enters Ahobilam temple, escapes with puppy

Leopard

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A leopard had entered Upper Ahobilam temple premises and carried away a puppy on January 7 midnight. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras on the temple premises. Though the incident happened two days ago, the footage went viral on social media on Sunday.

Shortly, it created a fear among the temple staff and people in Ahobilam. Nandyal DFO Vineet Kumar, he said there is no need for panic, as the leopard had fled the spot at the same time. “We have put our staff and those of the temple on alert,” he said. Pointing out that the temple is located in a reserve forest area, he observed that sighting of wild animals is common. He cautioned people in Ahobilam to be careful while venturing out during night.

