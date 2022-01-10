STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh amid sharp surge in Covid-19 cases

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to act tough against those who do not wear a mask in a public place and penalize such violators.

Published: 10th January 2022 03:36 PM

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the sharp surge in Covid-19 infections, the Andhra Pradesh government Monday decided to impose a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am next day and also to strictly implement 'Covid Appropriate Behaviour' measures to contain the further spread of the virus.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the Covid situation in the State, asked officials to ensure that people wear a mask mandatorily in public places and physical distancing is maintained at public gatherings. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to act tough against those who do not wear a mask in a public place and penalize such violators.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also wanted that Covid regulations are implemented without fail at shops and business establishments. Similarly, wearing a mask is made mandatory while travelling in buses.

Further, the Chief Minister asked officials to ensure that not more than 200 persons gather at public places and restricted the numbers to 100 indoors.

Alternate seating should only be allowed in theatres, the Chief Minister said, and wanted officials to see that physical distancing is there in places of worship.

The State witnessed a sharp surge of cases with the fresh infections increased from just about 200 a week back to 1,257 on Sunday prompting the government to re-impose night curfew and other regulations which were implemented during the second wave of the pandemic.

The government is also readying one covid care centre at each Assembly Constituency as a precautionary measure and to provide necessary treatment to the affected persons.

Comments

