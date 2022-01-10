STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sankranti Brahmotsavams at Srisailam from Jan 12

The seven-day Sankranti Brahmotsavams will start at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple from January 12.

Published: 10th January 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The seven-day Sankranti Brahmotsavams will start at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple from January 12. The celebration will be held following Covid guidelines. On Sunday, the temple officials have released the details of the celebrations, including daily special pujas and vahana sevas.

Temple executive officer S Lavanna said that the Brahmotsavams will begin with Dhwajarohana and end with Dhwajavarohana. During these celebrations, various special rituals like Mandaparadhanalu, Mulamantra japanushtanalu, Rudrahomam, Pushpotsavam, Sayanotsavam, Panchavaranarchanalu and others will be performed as per tradition, he added.

On the day of Sankranti, Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy would be performed with Goddess Bramarambha Devi. The temple executive officer said that they have made all the arrangements and the celebrations will be held on a grand note following Covid guidelines. Nearly, six lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the seven-day event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankranti Brahmotsavams Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Srisailam
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp