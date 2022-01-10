Sankranti Brahmotsavams at Srisailam from Jan 12

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The seven-day Sankranti Brahmotsavams will start at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple from January 12. The celebration will be held following Covid guidelines. On Sunday, the temple officials have released the details of the celebrations, including daily special pujas and vahana sevas.

Temple executive officer S Lavanna said that the Brahmotsavams will begin with Dhwajarohana and end with Dhwajavarohana. During these celebrations, various special rituals like Mandaparadhanalu, Mulamantra japanushtanalu, Rudrahomam, Pushpotsavam, Sayanotsavam, Panchavaranarchanalu and others will be performed as per tradition, he added.

On the day of Sankranti, Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy would be performed with Goddess Bramarambha Devi. The temple executive officer said that they have made all the arrangements and the celebrations will be held on a grand note following Covid guidelines. Nearly, six lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the seven-day event.