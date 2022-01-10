YSRC celebrates Praja Sankalpa Yatra milestone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the completion of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra on this day three years ago at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district, YSRC leaders celebrated the occasion across the State on Sunday recalling the moments of past, the promises made by the YSRC chief during his yatra and those fulfilled since the inception of the government.

Speaking at the event held at the party’s central office, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas said the Chief Minister created a world record with his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, witnessing the plight of every section in the society. After witnessing their plight, Jagan took administration to the village level and welfare to the doorstep of every beneficiary and provided a transparent governance, he said.

Senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said Jagan, as Opposition leader, embarked on this padayatra three years ago, meeting lakhs of people across the state and came with just a two-page manifesto. After forming the government, Jagan has fulfilled 95 per cent of his promises in the manifesto and stood by the people in every possible way, even deliver ing welfare schemes during the pandemic crisis.

MLC L Appi Reddy along with members who took part in padayatra and other leaders were present. It was on January 9, 2019 that the 3,468-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra culminated at Ichchapuram. The yatra, which began from YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on November 6, 2017, covered 134 Assembly segments and 2,516 villages across 13 districts of the state in a span of 341 days. Jagan addressed 124 public meetings and 55 community meetings during the yatra in which he mostly spoke about the failures of the TDP regime and promised to end their people’s hardships after forming the government.