STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

984 new Covid infections take Andhra Pradesh's active caseload past 5,000

The state witnessed a slight drop in fresh cases as it reported little less than 1,000 cases as against 1,257 in the previous 24-hour span, due to fewer tests conducted.

Published: 11th January 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff conduct COVID tests at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 5,000-mark to touch 5,606 as 984 fresh infections were reported on Monday.

The weekly Covid-19 positivity rate has shot up to two per cent with the spike in cases. The rate, at one stage, had come down to 0.36 per cent. The state, till now, has reported more than 20.82 lakh from over 3.16 crore samples tested with a cumulative positivity rate of 6.59 per cent.

The state witnessed a slight drop in fresh cases as it reported little less than 1,000 cases as against 1,257 in the previous 24-hour span. This can be attributed to the lesser tests conducted in the day. As against 38,000 tests a day earlier, only 24,280 tests were conducted on Sunday, a media bulletin released by the state Command Control Room said.

With 152 patients recovering, the overall recoveries rose to 20,62,732 even as the caseload stood at 5,606, a jump of over 800 since Saturday. No death was reported and the gross stood stable at 14,505.

Medical college closed as 15 students test positive

Fifteen students of Kurnool Medical College (KMC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, after which authorities to cancel classes and shut down the college for a week. The students are symptomatic and in isolation at the hospital’s Covid unit, college principal N Zikki said,  Among the 15, 14 are MBBS and one is a PG student.

Around 250 students are residing in the college hostel. “Due to Covid spreading in the hostel, it was decided that the college will remain closed for a week from Monday. online classes will be held on these days,” Dr Zikki added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid cases Andhra Pradesh Covid numbers Andhra Pradesh Covid restrictions Andhra Pradesh test positivity rate
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp