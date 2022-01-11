984 new Covid infections take Andhra Pradesh's active caseload past 5,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 5,000-mark to touch 5,606 as 984 fresh infections were reported on Monday.

The weekly Covid-19 positivity rate has shot up to two per cent with the spike in cases. The rate, at one stage, had come down to 0.36 per cent. The state, till now, has reported more than 20.82 lakh from over 3.16 crore samples tested with a cumulative positivity rate of 6.59 per cent.

The state witnessed a slight drop in fresh cases as it reported little less than 1,000 cases as against 1,257 in the previous 24-hour span. This can be attributed to the lesser tests conducted in the day. As against 38,000 tests a day earlier, only 24,280 tests were conducted on Sunday, a media bulletin released by the state Command Control Room said.

With 152 patients recovering, the overall recoveries rose to 20,62,732 even as the caseload stood at 5,606, a jump of over 800 since Saturday. No death was reported and the gross stood stable at 14,505.

Medical college closed as 15 students test positive

Fifteen students of Kurnool Medical College (KMC) tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, after which authorities to cancel classes and shut down the college for a week. The students are symptomatic and in isolation at the hospital’s Covid unit, college principal N Zikki said, Among the 15, 14 are MBBS and one is a PG student.

Around 250 students are residing in the college hostel. “Due to Covid spreading in the hostel, it was decided that the college will remain closed for a week from Monday. online classes will be held on these days,” Dr Zikki added.