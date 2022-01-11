STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government empowered to fix movie ticket prices as per 1956 Act: Minister

Speaking to the media after the talks, Nani said like RGV anyone from the film industry could come and talk to him on the decision to reduce ticket prices in the state.

Film director Ram Gopal Varma meet Cinematography minister Perni Venkataramaiah at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday, Jan 10, 2022

Film director Ram Gopal Varma meet Cinematography minister Perni Venkataramaiah at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday, Jan 10, 2022. (Photo I EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said the government is empowered to fix the prices of movie tickets as per the Cinematograph Act, 1956. On Monday, Nani held talks with film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), with whom he had an interesting conversation over Twitter on ticket prices a few days back. 

Speaking to the media after the talks, Nani said like RGV anyone from the film industry could come and talk to him on the decision to reduce ticket prices in the state. When compared to the GO No 100 issued in 2013, movie ticket prices in the state were high now, he pointed out.  

“It is difficult to satisfy everyone while making such a decision. The YSRCP government didn’t cause any inconvenience to the film fraternity. If anyone finds these prices unreasonable, they can come directly and inform the committee appointed to fix the ticket prices,” the minister said. He said the issues raised by RGV would be brought to the notice of the high-level committee. 

On the 50 per cent occupancy in the movie theatres, the minister said the government has taken the decision in view of the rising Covid cases and studying the pandemic situation in the neighbouring states and discussing with the Covid task force committee headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“In case of any inconvenience due to the restrictions, the film producers can postpone release scheduled for the Sankranti festive season. Already, big-budget films like RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and Prabhas starring Radhe Syam were postponed,” he pointed out. 

RGV said that the talks held with the minister concluded on a fruitful note. Reduction of movie ticket prices in AP will affect the Telugu film industry and the same was taken into the notice of the minister. 

RGV maintained that he won’t agree with the arguments that the decision was taken as part of a political vendetta, targeting Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna. 

“I strongly oppose the government’s decision to reduce movie ticket prices in AP. With over three decades of my experience in the film industry as a director and producer, I shared my views over the problems plaguing the film industry with the reduction of ticket prices. I didn’t make any demands before the minister, but explained the issues, hoping for a positive response from the government,” RGV said. 

“The filmmakers should be given the power to decide the ticket rate. The government can take action against tax evasion,” Varma pointed out. 

‘Impose curbs after festival’

Film producer Natti Kumar has appealed to the Chief Minister to impose the Covid restrictions in movie theatres after Sankranti. Representatives of the AP Film Chamber said that imposing 50% occupancy in the theatres during the festive season will cause severe loss to the distributors. 

