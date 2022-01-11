Andhra Pradesh wins 17 medals in India skill event

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has won seven gold, four silver, two bronze medals and four medallions of excellence in the India Skill Competitions held in New Delhi from January 6 to 10 as part of the World Skill Competitions to be held in Shanghai, China. AP stood 6th at the national level with a tally of 17 medals.

World Skills Competition is an international skill competition conducted every two years. Around 500 candidates have competed in 54 trades, showcasing their skills. Thirty candidates from 17 trades have participated from Andhra Pradesh. AP Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) had provided training to these candidates for 90 days.

The winners of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in India Skills Competition will be provided further training by National Skill Development Corporation for two months before participating in the World Skills Competition in Shanghai, China. Around 80 countries will participate in the World Skill Competitions.

Gold medal winners

P Sriman Narayana (Additive manufacturing); P Sreekar Sai (Cloud computing); Srihari (Cyber Security); K Eswar (Electronics); Lavanya Sai Kumar (Mobile application development); Srinivas (Mobile Robotics); Pavan Kumar (Mobile Robotics)

Silver medal

Vani Priyanka (Digital Construction); Venkata Reddy (Mobile App Development); Ravi Vamsi Krishna (Robot System Integration); Jagadeesh (Robot System Integration)