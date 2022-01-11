STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 surge-hit Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew

Restrictions from 11 pm to 5 am, theatres to scale down capacity, curbs on gatherings

Published: 11th January 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose a six-hour 11 pm to 5 am curfew in a bid to outpace the Covid-19 spread even as the active caseload in the state shot past the 5,000-mark to 5,606 on Monday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials concerned to act tough on — and penalise — those shunning Covid-appropriate behaviour such as masking up and maintaining social distance in public places, including places of worship. Bus passengers should wear face masks at all times.

Officials have been asked to ensure that shops and establishments adhered to Covid-19 protocol. Movies should be screened only with alternate seating arrangement. Public gatherings have been restricted to 200 attendees in open spaces, and 100 indoors.

The sudden spurt in daily new Covid-19 cases to 1,257 on Sunday from 200 a week ago prompted the government to impose curbs.

The state has also decided to ready one Covid-care centre each in all Assembly segments. Jagan asked officials to make necessary changes, in consultation with health experts, in prescriptions and home kits for those in home quarantine, in view of new variants. 

“Ensure the required medicines to treat the new variant are available. Also review the availability of medicines and purchase them as per the need,’’ he urged.

State gears up for 3rd Covid wave

  • 144 PSA O2 plants & other infra inaugurated in State
  • Rs 426 Crore Amount spent for setting up oxygen plants in govt hosps
  • 32 PSA oxygen plants set up with central assistance
  • 30% Subsidy to oxygen plants in pvt hosps
  • 71 Private hospitals to get subsidy

