Covid-19 Threat: Night curfew, other curbs to come into force in Andhra Pradesh from January 18

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the Government said people should mandatorily wear a mask in public places and any violation would attract a fine of Rs100.

Published: 11th January 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The night curfew and all other regulations to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh will now come into force from January 18, after the Sankranthi festivities come to a close.

The State government Tuesday morning issued orders imposing 11 pm to 5 am curfew along with other Covid Appropriate Behaviour measures, with immediate effect. However, in the afternoon, another GO was issued modifying the previous orders stating that the orders would come into force from January 18.

A large number of people from the State, who are living in neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, visit their native places for the three-day festivities starting from Bhogi on January 14. The festivities draw to an end with Kanuma which falls on Sunday this time.

Imposition of night curfew would affect the movement of buses and other transport vehicles and this might pose a problem to those who were either visiting their native places or returning back to other places, officials said.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the imposition of the curfew was modified to a later date so that the people are not put to inconvenience. He, however, added that the State is all geared up to face any situation and sought the cooperation of the people in containing the further spread of the virus.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the Government said people should mandatorily wear a mask in public places and any violation would attract a fine of Rs100. Shops and other business establishments should also not allow a person without a mask and any violation of it would also be seen as an offence.

The government asked the District Collectors and Superintendents and Commissioner of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously. The orders would be in force until further orders.

