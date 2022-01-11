STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five students drown in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh

They were reportedly missing since the evening of January 10 and a search was conducted late in the evening after children's clothes and cycle were found abandoned on the banks of Munneru canal.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, five children drowned in the Munneru canal near Yeturu village in Chandarlapadu mandal of Krishna district, and their bodies were retrieved on Tuesday morning by NDRF teams. 

According to the police, the victims have been identified as M Sunny, K Bala Yesu, J Ajay, all 12 years old studying seventh class, M Rakesh (11), a class six student, and G Charan (14), a 9th class student. They were reportedly missing since Monday evening and a search was conducted late in the evening after children's clothes and cycle were found abandoned on the banks of Munneru canal. All of them are children of farmhands in Yeturu village

Police said the five children left their respective homes without informing the parents after lunch around 2 pm. As they did not return home till late in the night, the parents and relatives launched a search for them and found their clothes on the banks of the canal. 

Immediately, local swimmers were engaged to search for the missing children in the canal and Nandigama police were alerted. NDRF teams rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies on Tuesday morning

A pall of gloom descended, with families of those children devastated losing their little ones. Police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem. 

