District-level anti-human trafficking units to be set up in Andhra Pradesh: Women's panel chair

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma announced that special task force teams will be set up to prevent illegal trafficking of women and children across the state. An interactive session was held on Trafficking of Women and Children for Sexual Exploitation and Remedial Measures at the State Women’s Commission office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma said, following government orders, special units should be set up with the coordination of all departments to prevent illegal human trafficking in the state.“For the first time in the country, the anti-human trafficking units will be set up at the district-level in Andhra Pradesh. These anti-human trafficking units (AHTU) might be provided similar status to that of Disha police stations. Action will be taken against those involved in illegal trafficking,” Vasireddy Padma said.

She further added that teams should be formed including village and ward secretariat staff and they will be specially trained. These teams will coordinate with the local Disha police station, and civil police stations and other departments to take action against illegal trafficking and provide the required assistance to the victims, she added. Representatives from various NGOs and Disha police officials also participated in

the event.