STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

District-level anti-human trafficking units to be set up in Andhra Pradesh: Women's panel chair

These teams to coordinate with the local Disha police station, civil police stations and other departments to take action against illegal trafficking and provide the required assistance to the victims

Published: 12th January 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma announced that special task force teams will be set up to prevent illegal trafficking of women and children across the state. An interactive session was held on Trafficking of Women and Children for Sexual Exploitation and Remedial Measures at the State Women’s Commission office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Padma said, following government orders, special units should be set up with the coordination of all departments to prevent illegal human trafficking in the state.“For the first time in the country, the anti-human trafficking units will be set up at the district-level in Andhra Pradesh. These anti-human trafficking units (AHTU) might be provided similar status to that of Disha police stations. Action will be taken against those involved in illegal trafficking,” Vasireddy Padma said. 

She further added that teams should be formed including village and ward secretariat staff and they will be specially trained. These teams will coordinate with the local Disha police station, and civil police stations and other departments to take action against illegal trafficking and provide the required assistance to the victims, she added. Representatives from various NGOs and Disha police officials also participated in
the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Womens Commission Vasireddy padma Anti Human Trafficking Units
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp