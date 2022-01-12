STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

In first meeting, exhibitors pour out their woes to panel on movie tickets   

Exhibitors stated that it was very difficult to manage theaters with reduced ticket rates and appealed to the government to increase ticket prices, especially at B and C centres.

Published: 12th January 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Second show timing of a movie theatre covered in view of night curfew in Vijayawada

Second show timing of a movie theatre covered in view of night curfew in Vijayawada (Express | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The committee constituted by the state government to finalise movie ticket rates convened its maiden meeting with Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, on Tuesday.

The committee members discussed the ticket rates in B and C centres, facilities and implementation of fire safety measures in theatres. Exhibitors, who participated in the meeting, stated that it was very difficult to manage theaters with reduced ticket rates and appealed to the government to increase ticket prices, especially at B and C centres. 

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce vice-president M Ramadasu said that the government has every right to take action against erring theatres.

“The ticket rates in B and C centres are very low and it is not viable for the exhibitors and distributors, who are already facing the brunt of the pandemic, to run their business. At present, the ticket rates for admission into the last class is Rs 10 in municipalities and panchayats, which is vey low and it will cause a huge loss for the exhibitors. Around 200 theatres were closed in the state and they will be reopened only if the ticket rates are enhanced to Rs 40 and highest class to Rs 100,” Ramadasu said.

The exhibitors need to pay the power bills which are the same for all the A, B and C centres, besides maintaining the theatres. Principal Secretary-Home Vishwajeet responded in a positive manner and assured of taking the matter to the notice of the government he said.

In the Rayalaseema region, a majority of the theatres were closed despite having all the required licenses. Their only demand is the enhancement of ticket rates. Meanwhile, Audience Committee member Lakshmi urged the government to fix the movie ticket rates as per GO 35.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinema exhibitors Andhra Pradesh state government Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Andhra Pradesh cinema theatres Andhra Pradesh cinema ticket prices
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp